Auditions for ‘George and Emily Get Married’

The Theatre Group at SBCC announces auditions for a new play by Rick Mokler, GEORGE AND EMILY GET MARRIED. Auditions will be held on Tuesday, February 7 from 5:30-8:30pm by appointment in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus. They can also be submitted by video through the Theatre Group website at www.theatregroupsbcc.com/auditions by February 7 at 8:30pm.

Callbacks will be February 13, rehearsals begin February 21 and performances are April 12-29, 2023 in the Jurkowitz Theatre.

George and Emily Get Married re-examines “Love and Marriage” through a contemporary lens. Gentle, insightful, romantic and complete with an onstage wedding reception that includes the audience, the play chronicles George and Emily’s wedding day from beginning to end, with a flashback to a critical day in their past and a side trip to a lecture on the history of marriage.

Roles are available for 5 men and 6 women and can be any ethnicity. Please visit the Theatre Group website at www.theatregroupsbcc.com/auditions for details of all the roles. Auditions appointments can be made by emailing Christina Frank-Bellew at cmfrank1@pipeline.sbcc.edu.