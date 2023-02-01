Cottage Virtual Care – Spanish Now Available

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA – To help increase access to care, Cottage Health is excited to announce that Cottage Virtual Care is now offered in Spanish. Launching today for California residents, Cottage Virtual Care – Spanish is always open, offering 24/7 coverage for virtual care visits.

Anyone can visit cottagehealth.org/atencion-virtual using a smartphone, tablet or computer to start a visit in Spanish. Patients start by creating an account and entering their symptoms and health information. Choose from an online interview or have a video consultation with a Cottage Health provider. Within an hour, users receive a treatment plan, and – if needed – prescriptions are automatically sent to a pharmacy of choice.

Common medical conditions treated via Cottage Virtual Care include colds, flu, skin rash, urinary tract infections and much more. All Cottage Virtual Care providers are credentialed through Cottage Health. Visits are offered at a low cost, without the need for insurance, for both existing and new patients. The cost is $29 for an online interview and $39 for a live video visit, payable by credit, debit, or health savings card. If the patient’s condition cannot be treated virtually, individuals are not charged for the visit cost.

To start a visit, learn more about conditions that can be treated virtually or watch our tutorial videos on how to complete a virtual visit, go to cottagehealth.org/atencion-virtual. Cottage Virtual Care, the online service from Cottage Health that connects patients with Cottage providers, has achieved over 22,000 visits since its launch in December 2019.

“One of our goals is always increase access to care for our community,” said Dr. Christophe Le Renard, Chief Medical Information Officer, Cottage Health. “This project was a community partnership as focus groups helped with the design.”

Anyone in California who is 18 years old or older can create an account and dependents can be included. Visits for children under 18 must be completed by a parent.

About Cottage Health cottagehealth.org

The not-for-profit Cottage Health is the leader in providing advanced medical care to the Central Coast region. Specialties include the Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Level 1 Trauma Center, Neuroscience Institute, Heart & Vascular Center, Center for Orthopedics, and Rehabilitation Hospital. The Cottage Health medical staff is comprised of more than 700 physicians, many with subspecialties typically found only at university medical centers. Last year, the Cottage Health hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley provided inpatient care for 20,000 people, treated 80,000 patients through their 24-hour emergency departments and helped deliver 2,100 newborns.