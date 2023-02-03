Marlee and Molly

Marlee

Credit: Courtesy

Marlee was rescued from a high-kill shelter. She was quickly a volunteer favorite, known for her hugs and sweet demeanor. Marlee is approximately 3 years old and 50 pounds. She’s a sweet and funny girl who is very alert when she goes for a walk, and an experienced dog handler would be a good match for her. She is happy to relax with you on the couch, and when you leave her alone, she will protest initially but settle down and wait for your return. She goes for zoomies around in her space and will become very excited, but will also easily calm down.

She’s had two playgroup opportunities at a doggie day care, and wasn’t too happy around the other dogs. With the right meet-and-greet, she may be just fine with another dog! She has a high prey drive when she sees cats during walks, so a cat-free home is best. Marlee loves EVERYONE she meets, and is great with kids and adults!

To meet Marlee, please contact Kennels 2 Couches at (805) 450-1010 or info@kennels2couches.org.

Molly

Credit: Courtesy

Molly is a real-life silver unicorn who is ready to make her way into your heart and home. Just look at her sweet face, and she has the heart to match. She is all wags and wiggles and is ready for whatever you want to do. Molly is great on leash and enjoys taking walks and hikes. Molly also loves soft blankets, stuffed toys, especially if they squeak, and she loves a good cuddle session with her favorite people. Molly is about 5 years old and 70 pounds.

Molly is waiting for the right person or family to come to adopt him and be her best friend for life. Could that be you?

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Molly for adoption. For adoption inquiries, please call (805) 681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters.

To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to K-9PALS.org, call (805) 570-0415, email info@k-9pals.org, or send mail to K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755, Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

