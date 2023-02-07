Submit a Nomination for the 80th Annual Person of the Year Awards

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Nominations are open for the 80th Annual Person of the Year awards. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites the community at large to nominate an individual, couple, or family. Nominations are accepted now through 5pm on February 24, 2023. Nominations will be accepted online at sbfoundation.org/person-of-the-year-nominations/.

Considered one of the Santa Barbara area’s most prestigious awards, the Person of the Year awards honor Santa Barbara area individuals, couples, or families whose extraordinary service represent a meaningful commitment to the community; address a real community need or enhance the quality of life; or has demonstrated exemplary acts of generosity, kindness, or innovation in the Santa Barbara area. Recipients are selected from a wide range of candidates nominated by community members.

“We are honored to be the organizing sponsor of the annual Person of the Year awards, which gives us an opportunity to stop and thank individuals who dedicate so much of themselves to their community,” said Santa Barbara Foundation President & CEO Jackie Carrera. “This is also a major milestone year – the 80th year of recognizing philanthropic contributions to our region and 80 years of gratitude from the community.”

The 80th Person of the Year recipient(s) will be honored at a luncheon on April 19, 2023. For more information, visit SBFoundation.org/PYAwards.

The Santa Barbara Foundation is an organizing sponsor of the event. The first Persons of the Year were Harold Chase in 1942 and Pearl Chase in 1956. The award was known as Man & Woman of the Year and held that name until 2020. For organizations interested in becoming a sponsor for the 80th Person of the Year awards, please reach out to Brittany Napier at BNapier@SBFoundation.org.

About Santa Barbara Foundation

The Santa Barbara Foundation, the largest community foundation in the region and the social sector’s go-to resource for investment and capacity-building, strives to ensure that all residents can thrive. Nearly every Santa Barbara County nonprofit organization and essential community project has been supported by the Foundation during its 94-year history.

The Foundation is working to improve areas that affect quality of life in Santa Barbara County, including support for basic needs, and addressing the concerns of the working family, including child care, workforce development, and workforce housing. The Foundation connects those who give with those in need – and all who dream of stronger communities. To learn more, please visit SBFoundation.org.