UCSB Lieutenant Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail for DUI

A UC Santa Barbara police lieutenant arrested in August on charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of probation.

Bradley Prows, 60, was driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 ― nearly twice the legal limit ― when he sideswiped a vehicle he was trying to pass on Highway 246 in Solvang, prosecutors said. Prows failed to stop and continued driving for another mile as the driver of the other vehicle attempted to flag him down. He eventually pulled over and was soon contacted by responding California Highway Patrol officers. No injuries were reported.

Prows pleaded guilty last month to a single charge of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level greater than .08. As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, the other two pending charges against him ― driving under the influence of alcohol and hit-and-run ― were dismissed. His probation terms stipulate he not drink alcohol for a year, not drink excessively for two years, and for all three years refrain from shopping at any store where alcohol is the main item for sale.

At the time of the incident, Prows headed the UCSB Police Department detectives’ bureau. He was initially suspended, though his current status is unclear. The department did not respond to requests seeking comment.

