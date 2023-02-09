Arizona Man Dies in Solo Car Accident in Santa Barbara

A young man died in a solo car accident early this morning on the southbound 101 just north of the State Street offramp. The California Highway Patrol reported the victim’s name was not yet released, but he was 23 years old, driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, and a resident of Mesa, Arizona.

The vehicle struck a guardrail, a traffic sign, and a metal pole on the right shoulder of the highway at about 1:50 a.m. on February 9. Responding Highway Patrol, County Fire, and American Medical Response paramedics found that he had died of his injuries at the scene. Two lanes of the highway closed for about three and a half hours while the investigation went on.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and information can be phoned to the Highway Patrol at (805) 967-1234 during regular working hours.

The Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name once his next of kin have been notified. This story will be updated when that information becomes available.

