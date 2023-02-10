Lola, Griz, Biscuit, Christian, and Persimmon

Lola

Credit: Courtesy

This sweet girl is Lola, a 7-month-old German shepherd mix, likely to be about 50 pounds at full growth. She was hit by a car and neglected for months before being turned into the county shelter, and she needed to have her front right leg amputated. Because she was already not using it, she has adapted incredibly well.

Lola is sweet and social, and she is very playful with other dogs. We don’t know yet how she is with cats.

Lola still needs to be spayed once she has recovered from her amputation. After that, she will be ready to go to a new family for a lifetime of love to make up for her early suffering. She is available for adoption through Santa Barbara County Animal Services. If you are interested in her, please email K9krma@gmail.com.

Griz

Credit: Courtesy

Hi friends, my name is Griz! Our best guess at what breed I am is a Dutch shepherd mix, but they tell me the only real way to really know is to do a DNA test. I’m a 5-year-old mature gentleman.

I was discarded by my family and dropped off for “owner surrender” to undergo euthanasia because they “didn’t want me anymore.” Luckily, a nice man saved my life, and I got a second chance just in time.

Now I’m searching for my forever home. I have a very happy and playful personality, even at my more mature age. I would also make a great chill kind of dog. I’m better with dogs a bit smaller than me, but I come on strong, so another dog would need to handle my personality. I would not like to be in a home with horses or cats.

Not one person has come to see me in the 3 months I’ve been here. I hope if you’re reading this, it means you’re coming to see me soon. I’m ready to make a great adventure buddy and follow you wherever you go! Come visit me at 111 Commerce Drive in Buellton, or give the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society a call for more information (805) 688-8224!

Biscuit

Credit: Courtesy

This adorable, teeny, tiny 9-week-old Terrier mix will melt your heart! She is extremely playful and curious. At just four pounds, we don’t expect her to be over 15 pounds at adulthood. She is social and loves playing with other dogs. If you are looking for puppy kisses this Valentine’s, this little love bug is ready to give them!

Christian

Credit: Courtesy

Christian is a 3-month-old heeler mix with a sweet, gentle soul. This handsome guy is very eager to please, extremely smart, and very curious. He loves playing with other dogs, both big and small. He would thrive in a very active home, with another playful pup.

Please visit our website at sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster-based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable, loving homes.

To donate, please visit sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or send mail to Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, P.O. Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118.

Persimmon

Credit: Courtesy

Persimmon is a male 10-month-old ticked brown tabby cat. His twin brother, Quince, is also available, and they would love to go together if possible, but they can be separated. Both are playful, love attention, and are more than happy to snuggle.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at (805) 683-3368.

