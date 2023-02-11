Briefs

Highway 101 Will Close in North Santa Barbara County for One Night

Work to Rebuild SR 135 Interchange to Reroute Traffic

Sat Feb 11, 2023 | 10:51am

Travelers on the 101 through Los Alamos in northern Santa Barbara County will want to note a full highway closure planned for Monday night while work occurs on an overpass. On the southbound side, all lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. on February 13 through 6 a.m. on February 14. On the northbound side at the State Route 135 interchange, the closure of all lanes runs from 8 p.m., February 13 until 6 a.m., February 14. 

Electronic message boards and detour signs will guide drivers off the highway — northbound at the Los Alamos / Vandenberg SFB sign; southbound at Bell Street — along a frontage road or through Los Alamos and back onto the highway.

Caltrans workers are reconstructing the bridge overpass at the 101 and SR 135, and the closure is stated to be for only one night. CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor on the project, which costs $10 million, and should be finished in the spring.

Sat Feb 11, 2023 | 19:18pm
