IST Nightmare

By Jan Nelson, Santa Ynez
Sat Feb 11, 2023 | 6:51pm

I’d like to congratulate Nick Welsh on still another very helpful (and well-written, as usual) and important update on the mental-health situation as it currently stands in Santa Barbara.

We had a beloved family member incarcerated several years ago, while going through a bipolar episode. This was a nightmare that lasted almost a year between county jail with IST [incompetent to stand trial] status and then finally a bed at Patton State Hospital. The psychological family repercussions are still being felt from this unhappy and unnecessary incarceration.

So thank you, Nick, for your continued reporting on this issue. I’m glad something is being changed, and I’m sure this is partly due to your coverage.

