Mari Talkin to Become Anacapa School’s New Head of School

(Santa Barbara, CA) — The Board members of The Anacapa School are excited to announce that Dr. Mari Talkin has joined Anacapa as Head of School. Dr. Talkin joins Anacapa from Cate School, where she teaches English, Humanities, and Creative Writing. Prior to Cate, she taught at the University of Houston, where she was a member of its highly ranked creative writing program. Dr. Talkin received her MA in English from BYU, an MFA in Writing for Children and Young Adults from VCFA, and a PhD in Literature and Creative Writing from the University of Houston. She has published several stories and essays and garnered numerous writing awards. She lives in Santa Barbara with her husband Erik and their daughter Mia. Mari and Erik’s adult children—Ella, Felix, Lili, Hannah, and Max—also attended schools in Santa Barbara and now either live and work in California or are frequent visitors.

“We are thrilled to have Mari lead Anacapa,” said Dr. Dylan Minor, Anacapa’s Board Chair. “Mari’s commitment to faculty, students, and learning is palpable, and her deep experience teaching at schools that are terrifically impactful on our community is unparalleled.”

Anacapa’s 5-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio is the best of any secondary school in Santa Barbara County and best in class in the nation. Keeping the size of its student body intentionally limited allows for a personalized level of attention for each student.

“I am honored to be joining Anacapa to continue to build one of the best independent schools in the community,” said Dr. Talkin. “With its depth of faculty expertise and passion, it is uniquely positioned to connect students with their paths to success.”

Dr. Talkin formally starts as Head of School at Anacapa on July 1st, 2023 and will work closely with the board to develop the 2023-2024 school plans.

About Anacapa School

At Anacapa School, we have created a close-knit community rooted in the principles of respect for ourselves and one another, connectedness, collaboration, and academic achievement. Our approach and philosophy reflect a deep understanding of what students in grades 7 to 12 need to be successful. Our intimate campus in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, California gives students a home-away-from-home feeling and fosters their connections to their faculty, their school, and to one another. For more information, visit www.anacapaschool.org.