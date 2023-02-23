Clean Air Express Service Announcement About Early Trips

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Good news for Clean Air Express starting March 1. Thanks to feedback from customers, an early trip between Santa Maria, Buellton, and downtown Santa Barbara will be restored. The new trip arrives downtown Santa Barbara before 7 a.m. and departs just after 4 p.m.

Additionally, pickup times for Santa Maria/Buellton routes serving Santa Barbara and Goleta will be adjusted to improve on-time performance.

Customers are strongly encouraged to visit www.cleanairexpress.com to view the new schedule March 1 service adjustments.