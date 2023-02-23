Why should the United States (and our Allies) support Ukraine in its war with Russia?

Five abbreviated answers. Then if still not convinced, spend some additional time researching fact based data. Plenty of it out there.

1. Ukraine keeps the war from spreading.

2. Ukraine is degrading a hostile Russia.

3. Ukrainian success helps restore economic vitality.

4. A victorious Ukraine helps the U.S. competition with China.

5. A Ukrainian Victory Promotes American Values.

These are but five valid reasons. No one wants this war to be happening but sadly it is and thousands of innocent people are dying because of it. Putin is no better than Hitler was. He needs to go and his people need a reboot from the horrible leadership they’ve had for too long.

Like it or not, agree with it or not, and many times debatable, but America is a World leader in peaceful coexistence. Without our leadership in policing the world, I’d bet life would be far different …. and not for the better.