Knox, Monty, and Marlee

Knox

Credit: Courtesy

Hi, My name is Knox! I was completely shut down and scared when I first got to Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society & DAWG. As you can now see, I have conquered my fears thanks to my amazing friends at SYVHS & DAWG. I am now thriving!

Since my owners never came back for me, I am looking for my forever home. I’m a total goofball, a silly girl, playful and loving. My silly antics now keep the staff laughing. I can’t wait to find a family to make them laugh.

What breed am I, do you ask? I think that is a great question! I have terrier hair and my little whiskers make the staff believe I am a Scottish Terrier. My big ears and size are more like an Australian Kelpie, though.

I’m a very smart 2 year old. I know how to sit, shake, lay down, and I’m working on rolling over. I am still working on my leash manners. I think I like other dogs but I am not too sure yet. I sniffed a cat the other day and totally ignored him.

I can’t wait to be your adventure buddy or hey, do you need a running partner? I’m such an excellent girl and such a good listener! Could I be the one you’ve been waiting for? Come visit me at 111 Commerce Drive in Buellton or call to ask more about me at (805) 688-8224.

Monty

Credit: Courtesy

Monty is sweet, kind, playful, endearing, and happiest with a buddy. He likes people as well as dogs. Let him be your wingman! He is a husky mix, about 2 years old and 52 pounds. Monty is waiting for the right person or family to adopt him and be his best friend for life. Could that be you?

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Monty for adoption.

For adoption inquiries, please call (805) 681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work, go to K-9PALS.org, call (805) 570-0415, email info@k-9pals.org, or send mail to K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755, Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Marlee

Credit: Courtesy

Marlee was rescued from a high-kill shelter. She was quickly a volunteer favorite, known for her hugs and sweet demeanor. Marlee is approximately 3 years old and 50 pounds. She’s a sweet and funny girl who is very alert when she goes for a walk, and an experienced dog handler would be a good match for her. She is happy to relax with you on the couch, and when you leave her alone, she will protest initially but settle down and wait for your return. She goes for zoomies around in her space and will become very excited, but will also easily calm down.

She’s had two playgroup opportunities at a doggie day care, and wasn’t too happy around the other dogs. With the right meet-and-greet, she may be just fine with another dog! She has a high prey drive when she sees cats during walks, so a cat-free home is best. Marlee loves EVERYONE she meets, and is great with kids and adults!

To meet Marlee, please contact Kennels 2 Couches at (805) 450-1010 or info@kennels2couches.org.