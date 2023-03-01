Poodle | Is That an Oil Spill in My Latte Foam?

HERE WE GO AGAIN: Once, we were all about kicking dogs while they were down. But here in Santa Barbara County, we like dogs — in fact, we take them out to dinner with us. So instead, we have settled on flagellating something called Greka Oil and Gas. Greka has operated so pathologically outside the pale of corporate conduct for so long that it was downright mythological. Even its owners finally felt compelled to change its name. It’s now HVI Cat Canyon, which in 2019 declared bankruptcy.

As an oil patch operator, Greka operated 11 facilities up in the Santa Maria and Cat Canyon areas with an outlaw abandon that seemed premeditated in the first degree. Based on its track record, Greka aggressively courted environmental catastrophe. It became the patron saint of perpetual oil spills, pipeline leaks, and corroded containment ponds. Not only was groundwater contaminated on Greka’s watch, but so too were nearby creeks that drain into the Pacific Ocean. This kept Greka constantly in the crosshairs of the Environmental Protection Agency, which is charged with enforcing the Clean Water Act.

I mention all this because late last week — on February 25 — a 61-year-old federal judge from Los Angeles named Fernando M. Olguin issued a 65-page ruling holding HVI Cat Canyon liable for $65 million in sanctions for violating the Clean Water Act as well as lesser state environmental infractions. That’s $1 million in fines for every page of the judge’s opinion.

At some time in history, $65 million would have seemed like a very big deal. But today, that — with the $5 bill you just found in the crack of your couch — might be able to buy you a small latte from the Dune coffee shop on State and Figueroa.

Given that HVI Cat Canyon declared bankruptcy four years ago and sold off most of its Santa Maria assets — which now sit dormant — it’s hard to believe much, if any, of that $65 million will ever get paid. And not to second-guess the judge — who, by the way, also ruled in another case that the grown man who was once the naked baby on the Nirvana album cover had no case to sue the band — but if you’re not going to get paid, why not go whole hog? The maximum penalty he could have imposed was $184 million.

Why equivocate over imaginary money?

Wading through the ruling was enough to induce dyslexia. But from what I gleaned, the case against HVI Cat Canyon involved just 12 oil spills that took place between 2005 and 2010. I say “just” because Olguin referenced 181 oil spills from 2006 to the present. Along the way 26,585 barrels of crude oil and produced water spilled into navigable waterways of the United States of America.

To be fair, only a small percent of that is actual crude oil, but the produced “water” is contaminated with scores of cancer-causing, birth-deforming chemicals. Its salt content is usually about 20 times greater than what ambient vegetation can tolerate and still live. Olguin clocked HVI as being in violation of one particular environmental regulation 86,842 days. The judge dismissed outright as “not credible” testimony by company officials that they genuinely tried to comply with the law. Instead the judge found the company displayed gross negligence and “reckless disregard.” Far more credible, Olguin found, was the expert witness who testified the company cut corners as part of its business plan, saving $6.3 million by not complying with protocol that would have drastically reduced the chances of such spills or minimized their impact if they did.

Still, $65 million is $65 million. Sure, it’s theoretical, but it’s not nothing. One might also wonder why it took so long. Greka, after all, was an openly oozing wound hiding in plain sight since forever. But perhaps Olguin’s ruling will serve some cautionary function, a bloody shirt waving in the wind. As outlandish an outlier Greka undeniably was, its conduct should serve as yet another wake-up call. (Given the more current mess still unfolding with Exxon and Plains Pipeline Company up the coast, I’d say we don’t need any more wake-up calls.)

HVI, it should be noted, walked away from its oil fields in Santa Maria, leaving 210 orphan oil wells behind. The California Department of Conservation, Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM) has been forced to assume control of the clean-up operations. But all of us — as taxpayers — will wind up paying the clean-up costs that Greka hasn’t and won’t.

Orphan wells are not just an unfortunate byproduct of some bygone day when boys could still be boys and oil companies could still get away with antiquated industry standards because no one allegedly knew better. You don’t get more contemporary and 21st century and premediated, knowing, and malicious than the mess Greka just up and left us with.

Industry apologists are forever arguing that oil development needs to take place right here in Santa Barbara because we have the world’s strictest environmental regulations. We can do it safely and responsibly, they insist. Not like the third-world despots who control much of the world’s oil supply.

It’s a nice line. For all I know, they may even believe it.

Next time you hear it, just get the speaker to buy you a latte with their proceeds of the $65 million Greka will never pay. And make it a large latte. With whole-fat milk.