A Provocation to War

We truly are sleepwalking into nuclear annihilation, and we better wake up before it’s too late. To compare this to Hitler starting WWII is a gross oversimplification. It ignores the deliberate provoking of Russia on the part of the U.S. and NATO in expanding NATO right up to Russia’s borders. Also, placing nukes in Poland and Romania, which could be used to attack Russia, and ignoring Russia’s security concerns is a further provocation.

WWI, when all parties marched headlong into senseless war, resulting in so much needless death, is a more apt comparison. The difference here is that it will be a hot war between the two major nuclear powers and that almost certainly means nuclear annihilation. So the Biden administration sending ever more powerful weaponry to Ukraine is hardly protecting the security of America. Quite the opposite; it is suicide and it is absolutely insane.

The mainstream media is constantly spewing propaganda designed to convince people of the ridiculous notion that we’re the “good guys” and they’re the “bad guys.” I can’t help but wonder if those who are so concerned about “appeasing Russia” were equally concerned about appeasing the U.S. in our many aggressions. Think Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Korea, Iraq 1 and 2, Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen, Grenada, Panama, and on and on.

Are those who so self-righteously point their fingers at other countries for bombing civilians equally outraged when we do the same thing? I doubt it.