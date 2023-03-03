North County Citizen’s Academy Accepting Applications

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the upcoming Citizen’s Academy. The Citizen’s Academy is an engaging and informational behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Santa Barbara, hosted by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office. Participants will engage in various topics including the history of law enforcement, criminal law, patrol tactics, and de-escalation communication. They will also participate in hands-on learning such as firearms instruction and active shooter scenarios.

This is a great opportunity for people who are interested in law enforcement to learn more about our agency and this rewarding career. The Citizen’s Academy is a prerequisite for the Sheriff’s Volunteer program.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Applications must be received no later than Wednesday, March 15, 2023. There are multiple ways you can turn in your application:

Scan and email your application to Deputy Guadalupe Ibarra: gei5178@sbsheriff.org.

In-person drop off at any Sheriff’s Substation

Academy training sessions will be held on Thursday nights, from 6:00-9:00 pm, beginning March 30, 2023, and continuing through April 27, 2023. You must be able to attend all sessions. There will be one Saturday morning session held on April 29, 2023, for a graduation and celebratory BBQ that has been generously sponsored by the Chumash Tribal Liaison Unit. Classes will be held in Santa Ynez and Sheriff’s Headquarters in Santa Barbara.

You can read more about the Citizen’s Academy and find the application form on the Sheriff’s Office website- SBSheriff.org.