San Ysidro Roundabout Starts

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

Timeframe: March 5 – 18, 2023 *2-week update

Spotlight: Construction of the San Ysidro Roundabout begins (see roundabout rendering from San Ysidro Rd below). Please join us for a pre-construction community overview meeting on March 9 at 5:00 pm at Montecito Union School. See construction details in the San Ysidro Roundabout section below. The southbound on-ramp at Olive Mill Rd will reopen by March 8, and the southbound off-ramp at N Padaro Ln will reopen by March 10.

Closures (weather permitting)

Please drive safely through the corridor and remember to Slow for the Cone Zone. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph for safety throughout the construction areas. Two freeway lanes remain open in each direction during daytime hours.

Northbound Highway 101 Sunday nights, 9:00 pm – 5:00 am, 1 lane: Santa Monica Rd to Sheffield Dr, off- and on-ramps at S Padaro/Santa Claus Ln Monday – Thursday nights, 8:00 pm – 5:00 am, 1 lane: Santa Monica Rd to Sheffield Dr, off- and on-ramps at S Padaro/Santa Claus Ln Off-ramp at Olive Mill , closed for up to 7 months, anticipated reopening upon roundabout completion, drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd On-ramp at San Ysidro, closed beginning March 13 until early 2025 (for roundabout and highway work)

Southbound Highway 101 Sunday nights, 10:00 pm – 7:00 am, 1 lane: Sheffield Dr to Carpinteria Ave Monday – Thursday nights, 9:00 pm – 7:30 am, 1 lane: Sheffield Dr to Carpinteria Ave, on-ramp at S Padaro/Santa Claus Ln Monday – Thursday days, March 13 – 16, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm, off-ramp at S Padaro/Santa Claus Ln On-ramp at Olive Mill , reopening by March 8, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at Sheffield Dr until the ramp opens (schedule changed due to rain delays and unexpected underground utilities) Off-ramp at N Padaro Ln, reopening by March 10, drivers can use the detour at S Padaro Ln and Via Real until the ramp opens

Carpinteria Ave from Estero St to Hwy 101 Flaggers will direct traffic (as needed) as crews build a new median island and bikeway connections.



Please note: consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time (unless where noted) to allow drivers to use a ramp before or after a closure. To view timelines, detours, and maps, please visit www.SBROADS.com and select the project segment.

San Ysidro Roundabout

San Ysidro Roundabout construction begins. Please expect work in the northwest corner of the intersection of N Jameson Ln and San Ysidro Rd as well as at the northbound on-ramp at San Ysidro Rd and the overcrossing sidewalk by the ramp. The northbound on-ramp will close on March 13 and remain closed through early 2025 for roundabout and freeway construction. Crews will remove old pavement, clear and grub vegetation, and begin grading for a new retaining wall.

Please join us for a pre-construction community meeting on March 9 at 5:00 pm at Montecito Union School (please walk or carpool).

Utility companies will also continue work in the area and along N Jameson Ln. Please expect flaggers directing traffic as needed for the roundabout project and utility work.