Siddhartha Mukherjee to Give Talk in Santa Barbara on New Groundbreaking Cancer Research Book

Hematologist, oncologist, and Pulitzer Prize winner Siddhartha Mukherjee is coming to The Granada Theatre Wednesday, March 8, with a talk on the groundbreaking research found in his New York Times bestseller, The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human.

Everyone has felt the effects of cancer, whether they themselves have been diagnosed or they know someone who has. What sets The Song of the Cell apart from other cancer research books is the vivid and suspenseful storytelling that makes this an approachable and inspirational read for anyone wanting to better understand this disease.

“The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to partner with UCSB Arts & Lectures to bring cancer physician and researcher Siddhartha Mukherjee back again to Santa Barbara to continue to enhance our knowledge and understanding of cancer and our health,” says Lori Willis, executive director of The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Mukherjee’s main focus in his gripping new book is the study of cell manipulation. He tells the story of how cells were first discovered in the late 1600s and how far science has come in understanding the human body as a cell-ecosystem. Through his research, he aims to harness a radical new medicine through manipulating cells to strengthen the immune system in fighting off irregular cells.

His endless dedication has earned him a spot as one of the world’s top cancer researchers, and at this lecture (Wednesday, March 8, at The Granada Theatre, artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/events-tickets/events/22-23/siddhartha-mukherjee/) you can witness up close just how he is changing the field of science as we know it surrounding cancer treatment.