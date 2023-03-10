Marshmallow, Poe, Chuey & Polly

Marshmallow

Credit: Courtesy

Marshmallow is a gentle giant.

And the best part about this sweet three-year-old American Bulldog is that while his body may be large, his heart is even bigger. Marshmallow loves spending time with people and would be very content to spend hours by your side as you watch tv or read a book. This big boy also has a playful side and would do best in a house with a yard where he could run around.

To learn more about Marshmallow, or any other animals currently available for adoption, please visit sbhumane.org/adopt.

If you are interested in adopting Marshmallow, please come to our walk-in adoption hours, Friday through Sunday, from 12- 4 PM, or email Adopt@sbhumane.org to make an adoption appointment today!

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are Friday through Sunday from 12-4 PM. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

Poe

Credit: Courtesy

If you’re looking for a pet with a whole lot of personality look no further than guinea-pig Poe. He is a lover of life, of humans, and of course, food and treats! He will confidently, and with great charm, catch your eye and bring you over to interact with him. For such a small “person” Poe has great charisma and magnetism. So don’t even try to resist and come bring his lively self into your life!

Chuey & Polly

Credit: Courtesy

Chuey is a fluffy, jersey wooly who has a very easy-going personality and is the happy “husbun” to Polly, a lovely agouti girl. Polly starts out shy with new people and places, but quickly gains confidence and trust. Chuey is just a fun-loving dude and they are the happiest couple! They would be even happier to have a home and family of their own.

Come meet Poe, Chuey and Polly at BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.