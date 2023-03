March 20 is the first day of spring, and it is also the national celebration of MeatOut Day.

Cities around the country, from New York to Colorado, have celebrated MeatOut Day by issuing proclamations to their citizens to go meat-free on this day to celebrate a kinder way to eat — for our health, our planet, and the animals.

I hope Mayor Randy Rowse will join the growing number of mayors and proclaim March 20 to be MeatOut Day in Santa Barbara.