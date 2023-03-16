With Friends Like These

Now what’s this I hear our ‘Friendliest Goddamn Town’ may be friendly but not too accommodating. So councilmembers reject Pride banners and painted crosswalks, leading to the usual accusations of all things, bigotry and the old tired wokeness nonsense?

Well that’s fantastic, councilmembers! The preference of shooting down the local Pride community’s excitement of being able to enjoy some recognition in Solvang rather than working out a compromise was just too good to pass up?

A small bit of advice for the leadership of Solvang. Whether you’re a conservative or liberal or anything in between, it’s your sworn duty to serve the whole community. Your obligations are to work together to solve problems without bias.

Whenever there’s a decision to be made, regardless the endeavor, it’s your collective leadership that drives your decisions. There should never be a no to any proposal that could benefit the greater good of our community.

There’s always a place for compromise without subjecting politics, religious beliefs, or biases to the equation. And I’m a straight, white, conservative male, who happens to believe in equality and inclusiveness, which reflects individuality, integrity, understanding, and compassion. And I know of other folks in our community who live their lives the same way.

If Solvang is indeed “The Friendliest Goddamn Town,” Mr. Robert Clarke and friends, then put your words to use and make it that way. Friendly also means acceptance, accommodating, supportive, and welcoming for all members of our community.

Next time do better. Learn to compromise.