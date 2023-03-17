Chili & Wine Festival Returns to Buellton

This Sunday, March 19, foodies and wine lovers will gather at Buellton’s Flying Flags Resort to crush a cup of local vino, sip artisan beer and spirits, and sample some of the best eats the region has to offer as part of the annual chili cook-off.

The 2023 Buellton Wine and Chili Festival promises food trucks and live music from Ghost Monster, DJ F.I.U., and more, making for a perfect, family-friendly Sunday. Local breweries and wineries participating in this festival include: Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Camins2Dreams, Buscador Winery, Casa Cassara, and Rockets Red Wines, to name just a few. Chili and salsa will be presented by Oak & Smoke BBQ, Casa de Comer, Tequila Mexican Restaurant, Figueroa Brewing Co., the Buellton Rotary Club, and more.

The Hot Chili Ticket costs just $55 (for guests 21 and up) and includes tastings, a souvenir wine glass, and unlimited wine, craft beer, and spirit tastings. For guests under 21, the Mild Chili Ticket is $20; it includes unlimited chili and salsa tastings but no alcohol.

Locals and visitors staying in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria, and Lompoc can catch a ride on the Brew Bus for only $25. For additional details and to purchase event tickets, visit BuelltonWineandChiliFestival.com.