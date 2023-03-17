Chili & Wine Festival Returns to Buellton
Foodie and Family Fun for All at Flying Flags Resort
This Sunday, March 19, foodies and wine lovers will gather at Buellton’s Flying Flags Resort to crush a cup of local vino, sip artisan beer and spirits, and sample some of the best eats the region has to offer as part of the annual chili cook-off.
The 2023 Buellton Wine and Chili Festival promises food trucks and live music from Ghost Monster, DJ F.I.U., and more, making for a perfect, family-friendly Sunday. Local breweries and wineries participating in this festival include: Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Camins2Dreams, Buscador Winery, Casa Cassara, and Rockets Red Wines, to name just a few. Chili and salsa will be presented by Oak & Smoke BBQ, Casa de Comer, Tequila Mexican Restaurant, Figueroa Brewing Co., the Buellton Rotary Club, and more.
The Hot Chili Ticket costs just $55 (for guests 21 and up) and includes tastings, a souvenir wine glass, and unlimited wine, craft beer, and spirit tastings. For guests under 21, the Mild Chili Ticket is $20; it includes unlimited chili and salsa tastings but no alcohol.
Locals and visitors staying in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria, and Lompoc can catch a ride on the Brew Bus for only $25. For additional details and to purchase event tickets, visit BuelltonWineandChiliFestival.com.
