The Home Page | Prime Properties and Perfect Pups

Let’s take a moment this Sunday to admire a couple of beautiful properties currently on the market here in our area:

1027 Cima Linda | Credit: Eric Foote

This sprawling estate is listed by Riskin Partners of Village Properties, and whispers luxury and romance at every turn. Four bedrooms and four and a half baths are set off by grand ocean, island, and harbor views from inside and out…

Credit: Jim Bartsch

…including intimate settings like this swanky library.

Credit: Jim Bartsch

And one of my favorite spots, this cozy breakfast nook:

Credit: Jim Bartsch

Another stunning view estate is this beauty located in Hope Ranch, offered for sale by Thomas Schultheis of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices:

Credit: J.North Productions

Designed by Don Nulty and expertly renovated in 2015, the 7,000-plus-square-foot main house is accompanied by a guest house, pool house, exercise center, and more. The interiors are the picture of luxury:

Credit: J.North Productions

And how about this pool? With a slide, even!

Credit: J.North Productions

Let’s hope our weather warms up soon, so we can all enjoy a little sunshine!

Last but not least this week, and only pertaining to real estate if you're in MY house, Scout wants to make sure everyone sees the Independent's Fido Photo Contest.