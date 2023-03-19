The Home Page | Prime Properties and Perfect Pups
Let’s take a moment this Sunday to admire a couple of beautiful properties currently on the market here in our area:
This sprawling estate is listed by Riskin Partners of Village Properties, and whispers luxury and romance at every turn. Four bedrooms and four and a half baths are set off by grand ocean, island, and harbor views from inside and out…
…including intimate settings like this swanky library.
And one of my favorite spots, this cozy breakfast nook:
Another stunning view estate is this beauty located in Hope Ranch, offered for sale by Thomas Schultheis of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices:
Designed by Don Nulty and expertly renovated in 2015, the 7,000-plus-square-foot main house is accompanied by a guest house, pool house, exercise center, and more. The interiors are the picture of luxury:
And how about this pool? With a slide, even!
Let’s hope our weather warms up soon, so we can all enjoy a little sunshine!
Last but not least this week, and only pertaining to real estate if you’re in MY house, Scout wants to make sure everyone sees the Independent’s Fido Photo Contest. Check out the adorable mutts and vote for your favorite, or submit your own furry friends. Read this week’s issue — including more Pets & Animals content as well as tons of real estate info — and enjoy your Sunday!
