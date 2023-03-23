20 Years Later and We Still Don’t Know Why We Invaded Iraq

Joe Wilson: Bush waged war under “false pretenses.” He investigated, there was no yellowcake uranium. | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

AWE, SHOCKS: If curiosity killed the cat, how is it we now have a feline overpopulation problem so great that 63 species of birds have disappeared off the face of the earth? Could it be that cats, in reality, are even less curious than their Homo sapiens owners?

Giving rise to this question was the 20th anniversary of the United State’s invasion of Iraq, which we observed this Tuesday with a flurry of newspaper articles, and immediately lost in the cyclone bomb of what passes for news. Twenty years later, we still have no idea why we really invaded Iraq. Twenty years later, we’re not even curious.

Almost immediately after we launched the invasion, we learned that Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein really wasn’t stockpiling weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) as members of the Bush Administration repeatedly warned us they were. Even they never believed Hussein was close to building a nuclear bomb, no matter how many times they told reporters, “We don’t want the smoking gun to be a mushroom cloud.” Admittedly, it was a great line — conjured, by the way, by the same insidious group of White House factotums who would explain why they didn’t start selling the war effort in earnest until September 2002: Nobody ever unveiled “a new product in August,” they told us. You always waited until after Labor Day.



Lois Capps stuck her neck out and voted against a majority of her colleagues who gave Bush a blank check to wage war in Iraq | Credit: Courtesy

Clearly, they were right. In the second week of October that year, Congress voted — by more than a two-to-one majority — to give President George W. Bush the ability to wage war against Iraq whenever he deemed it appropriate. The Twin Towers were still a smoldering mountain of rubble. On January 23, 2003, Bush told the nation that Hussein had tried to buy weapons-grade uranium from the African nation of Niger. That was false and he knew it. On March 20, he launched Shock and Awe.

We’ve been paying the price ever since.

Here’s some of what’s on that tab. In Iraq alone, 4,550 U.S. military personnel lost their lives. Another 4,000 American military contractors — mercenaries — did too. Of the 1.5 million who were stationed in Iraq, 30,000 sustained serious wounds. Another 30,000 would kill themselves afterward. At one point, we were clocking 17 suicides by veterans each day.

The word “trauma” gets bandied about a lot. This is why.

These casualties had families. Sons and daughters. Loved ones. The second-hand smoke is still with us; we’re choking on it today. Sometimes, pulling up one’s socks is not an option. And none of this counts the hundreds of thousands of dead Iraqis and the millions more who have been permanently displaced — and traumatized.

Depending on how you count, we’ve either spent or committed to spend $3 trillion for the combined wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

We attacked Afghanistan to wipe out the Al Qaeda camps that trained the 9/11 terrorists, and the Taliban while we were at it. However futile that effort proved to be, it at least made sense.

But Iraq?

Was it weapons of mass destruction? Oil? To flex our muscles in a world where we were briefly the only superpower? To build another regional Air Force base if Saudi Arabia imploded? Or because George W. Bush had unresolved daddy issues?

Don’t ask. No one would tell you anyway.

It’s worth noting that our congressmember at the time, Lois Capps, got it right. She resolutely refused to sign the war authorization act — even though the vast majority of her Democratic colleagues did. Capps pretty much predicted everything that then happened: the sectarian fragmentation of Iraq, the destabilization of the region, the cost to the treasury, the cost in human life, the cost in failed nation building, and the massive loss of trust suffered by the United States, both internally and internationally.

No, Capps did not predict Donald Trump, but with the traditional country-club wing of the Republican Party in disgrace, the door opened for what’s become the GOP’s whack-job insurgency.

Thank you, Lois.

The Independent, it turns out, got it right too. Unlike the New York Times — lick-spittle lackey for the war effort that it was — we ran a full-page editorial against the war authorization act, arguing that the evidence of WMDs was unfounded. No doubt, Bush missed it. We hadn’t gone online just yet.



Truth not spoken here: Condoleezza Rice, George Bush, and Dick Cheney relentlessly misled the nation about the threat posed by weapons of mass destruction which they knew didn’t exist. | Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Department of State, Eric Draper/White House, Wikimedia Commons

Joseph Wilson — a UCSB graduate — risked a stellar diplomatic career by contradicting claims Bush made in his 2003 State of the Union address: that Hussein was trying to buy weapons-grade uranium from an unnamed African nation. Wilson had been dispatched by the CIA at the instigation of the Vice President’s office to investigate those very concerns a year before Bush made them. After spending eight days investigating such claims in Niger — where he had served diplomatically — Wilson concluded there was no evidence to substantiate the concern. Upon returning to the United States, he reported his findings up the food chain. When Bush cited British intelligence sources in his speech in order to say otherwise, Wilson wrote an op-ed in the New York Times accusing the president of taking the country to war “under false pretenses.” For his efforts, Wilson — who had received medals of commendation from Bush’s father for personally standing up to Hussein during the 1990 Iraq-Kuwaiti war — was smeared, and his wife, an undercover CIA operative, was outed by stooges working for Vice President Dick Cheney.

At the time of his op-ed, Wilson noted that 200 American soldiers had lost their lives. “We have a duty to ensure that their sacrifice came for the right reasons,” he wrote.

Thank you, Joe.

Maybe it wasn’t curiosity that killed that cat. Maybe it was something else. No wonder no one bothers to ask.