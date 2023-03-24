Ducky, Logan, Slain and Robin

Ducky

Credit: Courtesy

Adorable 6 month old Yorkie/Chi mix. Ducky loves sunbathing, exploring, doggie playdates and naps on the couch next to his favorite human. This handsome fella would make a great companion, best friend or partner in crime. He enjoys playing with his toys, and giving puppy kisses. He is smart and learns quickly

Logan

Credit: Courtesy

The only boy in a family of girls, he loves giving gentle kisses and puppy snuggles. He enjoys a good squeaky toy and showing it who is boss! He is a class A cuddler and enjoys a good back scratch and ear rub. He has fun playing with other small pups and chasing his siblings. He is smart and fun and at 3 months old this little Chi mix is full of puppy energy and antics. He will make a wonderful family member.

Slane and Robin

Credit: Courtesy

Slane and Robin are one-year-old male black cats. They were fearful kittens when they arrived at the shelter nearly a year ago. With patience and love they learned that humans aren’t so scary after all and are now often seen running around the shelter playing with volunteers, other cats, toys, and anything else they can find to get into.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.



