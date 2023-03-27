A $3 Trillion Potlach

In the Angry Poodle Barbecue, the writer states that 20 years after the invasion of Iraq, “we still have no idea why we really invaded Iraq.” I think Nick Welsh provided the reason a few paragraphs later: “we’ve either spent or committed to spend $3 trillion for the combined wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

I think that it is very possible that our government conducts periodic potlach events benefiting the military-industrial complex. It would be interesting to know how many people in our government who are responsible for promoting those of our military escapades that are wrongly conceived (Vietnam, anyone?), besides these more recent Middle Eastern debacles, have financial interests in businesses that supply and support war.

It reminds me of Northwest indigenoous tribes’ custom of potlach: “among North American Indian peoples of the northwest coast conduct opulent ceremonial feasts at which possessions are given away or destroyed to display wealth or enhance prestige.” And in today’s world, increase the need to spend more money to make more of the stuff.