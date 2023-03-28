Free Hazardous Waste Collection Event This Sunday!

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – It’s that time of year again! The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department will host its April Household Hazardous Waste Event on Sunday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the County’s Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station at 4004 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos. The event is open to residents in the unincorporated area of the county and the City of Solvang.

Participants can drop off common household items, including automotive fluids, cleaners, paint, pesticides, batteries, and unwanted electronics like computers and TVs. Residents can also bring home-generated “sharps” such as needles and syringes. To protect event staff, please note that sharps must be delivered in rigid, puncture-proof containers. For more details on acceptable materials, visit www.LessIsMore.org.

Participants are asked to please keep all materials easily accessible in the back of their vehicles (for example, in a car’s trunk or the bed of a truck). This helps keep each visit contact-free.

In addition to one-day collection events, the County offers other ways to recycle hazardous waste. The County’s “ABOP” facility at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station accepts antifreeze, auto batteries, motor oil, oil filters, and latex paint every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Additionally, County transfer stations accept electronic waste free of charge from residents. Some local cities and private waste management companies also operate household hazardous waste and electronics collection centers. For more information about these programs, call 805-882-3603 or visit the County’s waste reduction website, www.LessIsMore.org.