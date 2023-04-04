Unarmed Minuteman III Test Launch to Showcase Readiness of U.S. Nuclear Force’s Safe, Effective Deterrent
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – An operational test launch of an Air
Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic
missile is scheduled for April 19 from 11:47 p.m. to April 20, 5:47 a.m.
Pacific Time from north Vandenberg.
The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to demonstrate the readiness
of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and
effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent, according to Air Force
Global Strike Command.
This test is routine and was scheduled years in advance. Consistent with
previous test launches, this ICBM test launch will validate and verify the
effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.
In accordance with standard procedures, the United States has transmitted a
pre-launch notification pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct, and notified
the Russian government in advance, per our existing bi-lateral obligations.