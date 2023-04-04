Unarmed Minuteman III Test Launch to Showcase Readiness of U.S. Nuclear Force’s Safe, Effective Deterrent

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – An operational test launch of an Air

Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic

missile is scheduled for April 19 from 11:47 p.m. to April 20, 5:47 a.m.

Pacific Time from north Vandenberg.

The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to demonstrate the readiness

of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and

effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent, according to Air Force

Global Strike Command.

This test is routine and was scheduled years in advance. Consistent with

previous test launches, this ICBM test launch will validate and verify the

effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.

In accordance with standard procedures, the United States has transmitted a

pre-launch notification pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct, and notified

the Russian government in advance, per our existing bi-lateral obligations.