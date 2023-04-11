Cancer Cluster Ruled out at Dos Pueblos High School

Concern over a possible cancer cluster at Dos Pueblos High School has been abated after an environmental assessment investigation at the school revealed no health concerns, the Santa Barbara Unified School District said on Tuesday.

Environmental consulting firm Geosyntec tested indoor air and outdoor air samples from various places around the school, as well as tested for electromagnetic fields and radon throughout the campus. Soil samples were collected from the interior of campus and surrounding areas.

Tests of the samples taken confirmed the preliminary findings released in February that the campus is safe. The California Cancer Registry also confirmed it could not find a common link or cluster of cases among the cancer that staff report.

“We thank Geosyntec, Santa Barbara County Public Health, and the California Cancer Registry for their assistance in this health assessment” said Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado.

“Thankfully, the health assessment found nothing alarming on the Dos Pueblos campus. We care about our employees and will always keep their safety and the safety of our students as a top priority.”