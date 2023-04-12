COUNTY SEEKING PUBLIC INPUT ON EVACUATION PLANNING

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County is seeking public involvement in a survey to help enhance emergency response plans and preparedness in local areas. The purpose of the survey is to understand constraints and behavior during emergencies such as wildfires, floods, chemical spills, etc. The survey will take less than five minutes to complete, and public participation will greatly contribute to local emergency preparedness. An English and Spanish version of the survey can be found at https://sbcsurvey.kld.engineering.

The survey will directly inform the County’s Evacuation Modeling and Planning Project, which will assist the County in complying with new state laws requiring jurisdictions to map and evaluate evacuation routes and locations. The County is coordinating with the County Fire Department, County Office of Emergency Management, a consultant, and numerous other agencies to develop an evacuation modeling and planning process.

The survey and project are a part of the updates to the County’s Safety Element, which contains policies to protect the community from natural hazards. It addresses geologic, seismic, fire, and flood hazards. A copy of the Safety Element can be found at https://www.countyofsb.org/762/Safety-Element-Update.

The Final Evacuation Route Plan will be completed in 2024 and will include a map and tool for community members to learn more about evacuation issues where they live and work.

The Safety Element is also undergoing other updates related to its wildfire policies and climate adaptation planning. To learn more about these other updates please visit our website at: https://www.countyofsb.org/762/Safety-Element-Update. To receive information on upcoming activities and updates on the project, register for the P&D Safety Element Update mailing list here: https://signup.e2ma.net/signup/1883430/1753150/.