Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce to Host State of the City Luncheon

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its annual State of the City event, taking place on Thursday, April 20 from 11 AM to 1:30 PM at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. This year’s luncheon will bring together the Mayors of Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria to share their visions and updates for their respective cities.

This annual event is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for attendees to hear from all three South Coast Mayors at one time. The Chamber is proud to present City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and City Manager Robert Nisbet; City of Carpinteria Mayor Al Clark and Assistant City Manager Michael Ramirez; and City of Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse and City Administrator Rebecca Bjork as guest speakers.

“We are thrilled to bring together the Mayors of Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria for our annual State of the City event,” said Kristen Miller, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “We believe it is essential for the business community to understand our region’s strategic focuses and hear directly from our elected officials about the issues that matter most to our local economy and community.”

The State of the City Luncheon is one of the largest business events on the South Coast and the premier event for Chamber members. In addition to the Mayors’ presentations, each city’s manager will join for a panel discussion covering various topics like budget, public safety, economic development, infrastructure, homelessness, and housing. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with business leaders and community members.

To register for this event and learn more about the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, please visit SBSCChamber.com

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Title Sponsors:

Cox Communications, Fauver Large Archbald & Spray LLP, and Montecito Bank & Trust.

Corporate Sponsors: American Indian Health & Services, Community West Bank, Courtyard Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta, Exxon Mobil, Residence Inn by Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta, Santa Barbara City College Foundation, Signature Flight Support, Southern California Edison, UCLA Health, and Village Properties.

Supporting Sponsors: Agilent Technologies, American Riviera Bank, Atlantic Aviation, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Chevron, Camino Real Marketplace, Cottage Health, Edhat, La Cumbre Plaza, Latitude 34 Technologies, LinkedIn, MarBorg Industries, Noozhawk, Pacific Coast Business Times, Pacific Pipeline Company, Pacific Premier Bank, Red Tail Multifamily Land Development LLC, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara Zoo, Southern California Gas, Southwest Airlines, Teledyne FLIR, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, The Towbes Group, UC Santa Barbara, U.S. Bank, and Workzones.

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional, business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.