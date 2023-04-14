Goleta Community Center Pickleball Courts to Undergo Repairs

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, April 13, 2023 – The Goleta Community Center Pickleball Courts, located at 5679 Hollister Avenue, will be temporarily closed beginning this Monday, April 17th, for necessary repairs to the court surface. Maintenance work is being carried out to ensure that the courts remain safe and enjoyable for all players. During the closure, portions of the court surface will be resurfaced, with cracks and other defects repaired. We anticipate the courts being open again by Monday, April 24, and will let the community know once they re-open. Learn about available play hours here: https://thegvcc.org/pickleball/.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the closure of the pickleball courts. These repairs are essential to maintaining a safe and high-quality playing surface for our players” said Kelsey Hamilton, Recreation Supervisor. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming everyone back to the courts once the repairs have been completed,” Hamilton stated.

During the closure, the City encourages pickleball players to utilize other available courts in the area:

Evergreen Park

Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park

Kellogg Courts (managed by the County of Santa Barbara)



For more information on available courts, visit our website at https://www.cityofgoleta.org/play/parks-recreation-open-spaces/recreation-across-the-city/pickleball-tennis.

For questions about the closure of the Goleta Community Center Pickleball Courts, please contact the Goleta Community Center at (805) 967-1237.