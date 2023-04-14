Santa Barbara Public Library Announces New Servsafe Food Protection Manager Certification Program for Food Industry Workers

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara Public Library, in collaboration with Santa Barbara City College’s School of Extended Learning, is offering a new Servsafe Food Protection Manager Certification program aimed at individuals interested in pursuing a career in the food industry. This program is designed to provide aspiring food workers with the knowledge and skills necessary to ensure food safety, prevent foodborne illness, and comply with regulatory requirements. These classes are free to participants.

The Servsafe Food Protection Manager Certification program is recognized as the industry standard for food safety training and certification. It covers critical areas such as personal hygiene, cross-contamination, time and temperature controls, and cleaning and sanitation. Participants will also learn about best practices for implementing and maintaining a food safety management system, such as Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP).

“Our new Servsafe Food Protection Manager Certification program is an excellent opportunity for individuals who are new to the food industry to gain the essential knowledge and skills required to succeed in this field,” said Jessica Cadiente, Library Director. “We are committed to providing high-quality training that meets the needs of both employers and employees in the food industry.” In the past, students had to commute to Ventura or Santa Maria for these courses.

The Servsafe Food Protection Manager Certification program is available for both new and existing food service professionals. For new professionals, the course consists of four Saturday classes offered at the Eastside Library at 1102 E. Montecito Street from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 22, April 29, May 6, and May 13, followed by an in-person proctored exam.

Find the class listings and register in the Library’s calendar of events.

Santa Barbara Public Library encourages anyone interested in pursuing a career in the food industry to enroll in this program and take the first step towards ensuring food safety and quality.

This program is made possible with funding from the Santa Barbara Adult Education Consortium and is part of the Library’s SBPL Works! Program, which helps job seekers.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library online at SBPLibrary.org for information about programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.