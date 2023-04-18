From the Mayor of Copenhagen to the Mayor of Solvang

Dear Mayor lnfanti,

Your city’s status as “the Danish capital of America” is something that you rightly cherish. Your heritage, coupled with your Round Towner and Dybbøl Mill, together with the present-day Danish bakery and architecture, create a strong bond between us.

Copenhagen and Denmark also have a proud tradition of acceptance and inclusion of LGBTI+ people. You’ll know already of Denmark’s long-standing position as one of the most progressive countries in the world. And since the 1970s the LGBTI+ community has held events in our city, and Copenhagen Pride has happened every year since 1996. Two years ago, in 2021, we hosted WorldPride, the most significant LGBTI+ event held anywhere in that year.

It is against this background that I was surprised to read about the opposition from some of your councilmembers to ideas put forward by your LGBTI+ community for Solvang to embrace Santa Ynez Valley Pride publicly and visibly. I was also shocked to read of the burning of Pride flags shortly after Pride events last summer. This opposition to Pride does not reflect the genuine warmth and acceptance of Pride that can be seen across Denmark and especially In Copenhagen.

In the spirit of friendship between our cities, I urge you to give Santa Ynez Valley Pride and your local LGBTI+ community the full support or your City Council, in the same way that the Municipality of Copenhagen wholeheartedly supports Copenhagen Pride for the benefit of all Copenhageners, and to show the world that respect and acceptance are vital elements in a modern, welcoming society.

Echoing the theme of Copenhagen Pride 2023, we should #ComeTogether for love, equallty and human rights, in Copenhagen and in Solvang.

Yours Sincerely,

Sophie Hæstorp Andersen

Lord Mayor

City of Copenhagen