Recommended Budget for Fiscal Year 2024 and 2025 for the City of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 18, 2023

On April 18, 2023, the City of Santa Barbara issued its operating and capital budget for Fiscal Years (FY) 2024 and 2025, as required by the City Charter. The recommended budget includes an introductory budget message from the City Administrator, revenue and expenditure details by fund and department, capital priorities and performance indicators.

The Santa Barbara City Council will review and receive presentations from staff regarding the recommended budget throughout May and June during the following, scheduled meetings:

May 3, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Airport

May 3, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Police and Fire

May 5, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Sustainability & Resilience, Waterfront and Library

May 22, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – City Administrator, Mayor & Council, City Attorney, Human Resources and Finance

May 24, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Community Development and Information Technology

May 25, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Parks & Recreation

May 31, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Public Works and Capital (General Fund & Measure C)

June 5, 2023, from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. – If Needed

June 7, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Budget Deliberations



The Santa Barbara City Council is scheduled to act on the recommended budget during the regularly scheduled meeting on June 13, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Staff is pleased to present the Fiscal Year 2024 and 2025 budgets. The budget is the culmination of multiple months of hard work reviewing revenue sources, programs and understanding what it costs to continue to deliver critical services to the community and maintaining the City’s infrastructure. The City is committed to fiscal sustainability and has made some challenging choices to present a balanced budget. We look forward to reviewing the budget with the City Council in the coming months,” Finance Director DeMartini said.

The City’s recommended budget for FY 2024 and 2025 can be found by accessing the online budget tool at santabarbaraca.gov/budget-reports.