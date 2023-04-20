Highway 154 to Close for Overnight Bridge Repairs

Two Monday-Thursday Sets of Repairs Anticipated April 24 Through May 4.

A short but essential stretch of State Route 154 between Cathedral Oaks/Foothill Road down to Calle Real near the 101 will close overnight Monday through Thursday, beginning April 24 and ending April 27. The 9 p.m.-5 a.m. closure is due to work being done to repair the bridge decks and pavement as the 154 goes over Primavera and La Colina roads.

The following week, May 1-4, Monday through Thursday, the same stretch of the 154 will close from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. while the road is repaved.

Detours will be marked with message boards.

The work was intended for earlier in the month but was delayed by cold overnight temperatures, Caltrans stated. Weather could delay this timeframe if the cold persists.

The work is contracted to CA Rasmussen Inc. of Valencia at a cost of $5 million.