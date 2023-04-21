Affordable Senior Housing Waiting List to Open for Harry’s House

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara has announced it will be accepting Pre-applications for Harry’s House Development to establish a waiting list, effective April 18 at 10:00 a.m. The waiting list will close May 17, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Harry’s House, presented by the nonprofit Rona Barrett Foundation is an affordable senior development for 62 years and older, consisting of 60 studio apartments with limited kitchen facilities. Harry’s House is located in Santa Ynez and is scheduled to open this summer.

“My own dear dad, Harry Burstein, was the inspiration for Harry’s House,” said Rona Barrett, founder and CEO of The Rona Barrett Foundation. “Caring for him during his later years opened my eyes to the immense and growing need for solutions to housing and services for seniors who need a safe and supportive home in which to enjoy their golden years. I’m so proud of our team and partners as we now open the waiting list!”

The Rona Barrett Foundation and HASBARCO have engaged Parsons Family Management, manager for Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara’s Garden Court and Gardens on Hope, to help develop programming and operations support for Harry’s House.

“Our team is excited to partner with Rona Barrett and The Rona Barrett Foundation to serve seniors in the Santa Ynez area,” said Janelle Parsons, President, Parsons Family Management. “The need in our area for low income senior housing is so great. We are just thrilled to open a community that will be able to offer 60 apartments to low income seniors.”

Harry’s House completes the vision of The Rona Barrett Foundation for a community where seniors may access a variety and continuum of services that meet their needs as they increase. Harry’s House is a two-story building mirroring the existing Golden Inn and Village style with farmhouse-inspired architecture, porches and outdoor courtyards.

Harry’s House has been built to serve low-income seniors (62 years and older) and offers

an optional service package. Amenities will include:

• 24 Hour On-site Management

• Optional Service Package – Meals, Transportation, Housekeeping, Cable & Telephone

• Laundry & Salon Facilities

• Recreation Areas & Community Rooms

• Activity Coordinator

• Library

• Close to Shopping and Services

• Limited parking, on-site parking not guaranteed

Harry’s House is NOT an assisted living development. Harry’s House is located at 890 Refugio Road, conveniently located in Santa Ynez near Solvang and Buellton.

Pre- Applications will be available and accepted online, by mail or in person::

• Online: at www.hasbarco.org/Applicants/Apply Online – Applicant Portal,

• By Mail: Call (805) 329-4666 for an application to be mailed to you

• In Person: You may pick up a paper application at one of the following offices:

Santa Maria Housing Office: 200 West Williams, Santa Maria, CA 93454; Monday-Thurs 10 am – 4 pm

Lompoc Housing Office: 817 West Ocean Ave, Lompoc, CA 93436; Monday-Thurs 10 am – 4 pm

Goleta Housing Office: 5575 Armitos, Goleta, CA 93117; Monday-Thurs 10 am – 4pm

Golden Inn & Village – Senior Complex: 890 North Refugio Drive, Santa Ynez, CA 93460

Monday-Thurs 10 am to 4pm. Staff will be available at the Golden Inn & Village site Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 am to 2pm to assist.

• Completed Pre-Applications can be returned to any of the above locations during normal business hours, by mail, or fax to (805) 735-7672.

PUBLIC NOTICE is being published to ensure that individuals and interested groups are fully aware of this action.

The Housing Authority will accept applications for this program regardless of race, color, creed, sex, familial status, national origin, age, handicap or other protected groups under State, Federal or local equal opportunity laws.

Preferences available will be County Resident, Veteran, Homeless, at Risk of Homelessness due to a Medical Reason.