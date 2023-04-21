Caden, Keeley and Gus

Caeden

This young, American breed guinea-pig is an energetic, active boy who wants to be part of all that’s going on! He is social and loves attention of all kinds. At our recent Hoppy Hour and Pignic event, Caeden worked the crowd like a star and had a fan club giving him all the love! If you want a chance at adopting Caeden before someone else gets to him, come on over to BUNS soon!

Keeley

This lovely young lady bun is a Rhinelander mix and is about as gentle and sweet as they come! She also has excellent, refined litter habits, making her a great house rabbit candidate. She is reserved when first meeting someone, but is easily won over with kindness and something good to eat. Keeley is a bit of a hidden gem of the shelter as her personality will certainly blossom when given a home and family of her very own.

Gus

Gus is a 12 month old shepherd mix who is very sweet and social. He loves to cuddle. He also loves treats! Come to the Santa Barbara shelter on Friday, Saturday or Sunday between 12:00 and 4:00 or you can e-mail adopt@sbhumane.org

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are Friday through Sunday from 12-4 PM. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.