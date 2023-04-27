Closed to Complaints

The widely used community app NextDoor enables subscribers to post comments; sell or offer for free products or personal services; ask questions; seek advice and/or referrals; broadcast photos or videos thought to be of community interest and even gossip.

The guidelines enforced by NextDoor administrators call for no foul language and an attitude of mutual respect.

This is interpreted by them as follows: Joe Smith may promote the services of XYZ Cleaners of which Smith is president, but no one may criticize XYZ Cleaners or announce their unfortunate experience with XYZ Cleaners. A sales agent for Frontier Communications may earn commissions by promoting Frontier to NextDoor subscribers, but posts quoting the Better Business Bureau’s refusal to accredit Frontier, its publication of thousands of serious complaints about that company, and the BBB’s revelations of Frontier’s customer satisfaction ratio of 1.6/5 — such posts are deleted by NextDoor administrators and the poster is denied participation on the app for 30 days.

I don’t think Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is an administrator for NextDoor, but whoever has that position seems to admire his methods.