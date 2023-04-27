Sheriff’s Office Expands FREE Narcan Distribution Program
Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that we have expanded the FREE
Narcan distribution program to include all Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Stations. This program aims
to distribute Narcan to members of the public and increase awareness about the opioid crisis and the
importance of Narcan in saving lives. Members of the public can come to the lobby of ANY Santa
Barbara County Sheriff’s Station during business hours, obtain information about a short instructional
video and receive Narcan. This program is FREE, and members of the public are not required to
provide personal information to participate. Since this program began less than a month ago, the
Sheriff’s Office has distributed over 140 life-saving doses of Narcan to community members.
The Sheriff’s Office is joining our partners in Project Opioid who also have Narcan distribution
programs including the Pacific Pride Foundation, the Santa Barbara Opioid Safety Coalition, UC Santa
Barbara Student Health Services Alcohol and Drug Program, and Fentanyl is Forever SB. The members
of Project Opioid are committed to working together to address the opioid crisis and reduce the
number of overdose deaths in the county. The Narcan Distribution Program is an important step
towards achieving this goal, and we encourage community members to take advantage of this
program and help us save lives.
Santa Barbara County Health Officer, Dr. Henning Ansorg said, “Administering Narcan nasal spray to a
person who is unconscious or not breathing due to a narcotic overdose will save lives. It is also very
important to immediately call 911 for emergency medical care. Please remain with the person until
emergency staff arrives at the scene. To achieve long-term safety the overdose victim needs to start
ongoing treatment as soon as possible. County wide providers for MAT (medication-assisted
treatment) can be found at: https://opioidsafetysb.org/treatment-providers/”
Below is list of Sheriff’s Office locations where the public can receive FREE Narcan:
Buellton Sheriff’s Station
City of Buellton Police Department
140 W. Highway 246
Buellton, CA 93427
(805) 686-8150
Coastal Bureau Sheriff’s Station
City of Carpinteria Police Department
5775 Carpinteria Ave
Carpinteria, CA 93103
(805) 568-3399
Goleta Valley Patrol Bureau
City of Goleta Police Department
4434 Calle Real
Santa Barbara, CA 93110
(805) 681-4100
Isla Vista Foot Patrol
6504 Trigo Rd.
Isla Vista, CA 93117
(805) 681-4179
Lompoc Valley Sheriff’s Station
3500 Harris Grade Rd.
Lompoc, CA 93436
(805) 737-7737
New Cuyama Sheriff’s Station
70 Newsome St.
New Cuyama, CA 93254
(661) 766-2310
Santa Maria Sheriff’s Station
812 W. Foster Rd.
Santa Maria, CA 93455
(805) 934-6150
Santa Ynez Valley Station
City of Solvang Police Department
1745 Mission Dr.
Solvang, CA 93463
(805) 686-5000