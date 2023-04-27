Sheriff’s Office Expands FREE Narcan Distribution Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that we have expanded the FREE

Narcan distribution program to include all Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Stations. This program aims

to distribute Narcan to members of the public and increase awareness about the opioid crisis and the

importance of Narcan in saving lives. Members of the public can come to the lobby of ANY Santa

Barbara County Sheriff’s Station during business hours, obtain information about a short instructional

video and receive Narcan. This program is FREE, and members of the public are not required to

provide personal information to participate. Since this program began less than a month ago, the

Sheriff’s Office has distributed over 140 life-saving doses of Narcan to community members.

The Sheriff’s Office is joining our partners in Project Opioid who also have Narcan distribution

programs including the Pacific Pride Foundation, the Santa Barbara Opioid Safety Coalition, UC Santa

Barbara Student Health Services Alcohol and Drug Program, and Fentanyl is Forever SB. The members

of Project Opioid are committed to working together to address the opioid crisis and reduce the

number of overdose deaths in the county. The Narcan Distribution Program is an important step

towards achieving this goal, and we encourage community members to take advantage of this

program and help us save lives.

Santa Barbara County Health Officer, Dr. Henning Ansorg said, “Administering Narcan nasal spray to a

person who is unconscious or not breathing due to a narcotic overdose will save lives. It is also very

important to immediately call 911 for emergency medical care. Please remain with the person until

emergency staff arrives at the scene. To achieve long-term safety the overdose victim needs to start

ongoing treatment as soon as possible. County wide providers for MAT (medication-assisted

treatment) can be found at: https://opioidsafetysb.org/treatment-providers/”

Below is list of Sheriff’s Office locations where the public can receive FREE Narcan:



Buellton Sheriff’s Station

City of Buellton Police Department

140 W. Highway 246

Buellton, CA 93427

(805) 686-8150

Coastal Bureau Sheriff’s Station

City of Carpinteria Police Department

5775 Carpinteria Ave

Carpinteria, CA 93103

(805) 568-3399

Goleta Valley Patrol Bureau

City of Goleta Police Department

4434 Calle Real

Santa Barbara, CA 93110

(805) 681-4100

Isla Vista Foot Patrol

6504 Trigo Rd.

Isla Vista, CA 93117

(805) 681-4179

Lompoc Valley Sheriff’s Station

3500 Harris Grade Rd.

Lompoc, CA 93436

(805) 737-7737

New Cuyama Sheriff’s Station

70 Newsome St.

New Cuyama, CA 93254

(661) 766-2310

Santa Maria Sheriff’s Station

812 W. Foster Rd.

Santa Maria, CA 93455

(805) 934-6150

Santa Ynez Valley Station

City of Solvang Police Department

1745 Mission Dr.

Solvang, CA 93463

(805) 686-5000