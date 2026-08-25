Unlocking Student Potential: Mathnasium Opens New Center in Santa Barbara, CA

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Mathnasium Learning Centers, an internationally known franchise with over 1,300 math-tutoring centers worldwide, has opened a new center in Santa Barbara at 8 E. De La Guerra St and is now accepting enrollments. Operated by owners Divyata and Ryan Griggs, Mathnasium of Santa Barbara will celebrate its grand opening on August 27 with a free community event.

Entrepreneurial Duo Bring Personalized Math Instruction to Santa Barbara

Divyata and Ryan bring years of experience and passion for helping kids reach their potential. Mathnasium of Santa Barbara will mark their sixth location, and with each one they create welcoming environments where students can strengthen their math skills, gain confidence, feel supported, and develop a love of math.

“Our goal with Mathnasium of Santa Barbara is to provide a positive and fun learning environment to help students to catch up and get ahead in math.” said Ryan Griggs. “We’ve seen Mathnasium spark a real passion and curiosity for math in students of every age and skill level.”

Located just off State Street in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, the new center spans approximately 1,000 square feet. High ceilings, arched windows and an open, inviting design, create an engaging environment where students can feel comfortable, focused and excited to learn.

“Every Mathnasium is built by passionate educators who are deeply committed to their communities and to our shared mission of changing lives through math. Like so many of our owners, Ryan and Divyata have lived that across every center they’ve opened, and we’re thrilled they’re bringing it to Santa Barbara,” said Tyler Sgro, CEO of Mathnasium.

To welcome the community, Ryan and Divyata will host a free grand opening celebration on August 27 at 3:00p.m., featuring a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Santa Barbara City Council and the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. Open to the public, the family-friendly event will feature fun math games and activities, face painting, raffle prizes, and additional activities for children and their families.

The Mathnasium Difference

Mathnasium Learning Centers specializes in math-only tutoring and is committed to providing the world’s best instruction. The goal: teach children math in a way that makes sense to them. For decades, the Mathnasium Method™ has transformed the way kids learn math — building students’ understanding of math concepts through personalized instruction and customized learning plans — all while producing tremendous results and helping students achieve their full potential — ­in math and in life.

Mathnasium in Santa Barbara will be open Monday – Thursday 2:00p.m. to 6:00p.m. and Sunday 10:00a.m. to 2:00p.m.

For information on Mathnasium in Santa Barbara, please visit https://www.mathnasium.com/santabarbara, call (805) 764-9789, or visit our social pages on Facebook, X (previously Twitter), or Instagram.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America’s leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,300 learning centers worldwide in 12 countries, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s list of top 500 franchises 18 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.