Your Cordial Invitation to Fashion Club at UC Santa Barbara’s Spring Fashion Show

Between Hot Ticket [Instagram], ivstreets [Instagram], and Fashion Club at UCSB [Instagram], it isn’t hard to find inspiration for your newest on campus outfit masterpiece. Actually, it seems quite impossible to not find outfit inspiration when mindlessly scrolling through these platforms. Fashion undoubtedly encapsulates this school.

But maybe you don’t use Instagram, and you aren’t like the rest of society who are addicted to your phones, so you may not be too familiar with these Instagram pages highlighting the day’s best outfits. Luckily for you, the Fashion Club at UC Santa Barbara is putting on a fashion show in the Isla Vista Community Center on May 4. You won’t need your phone to get inspired and help you brainstorm a new outfit or two.

The show is entirely student-run, featuring student artists, models, and designers. Local designers will also be put on display, and the totality of the show is staffed by current UCSB students.

For only $20, you can foster and continue this creative outlet central to UCSB — all ticket sales will go directly to the club to further their ability to put on more shows similar to this one in the future. So make your Thursday night a creative one, especially if your go-to outfit is your favorite pair of jeans and a plain t-shirt. Maybe Friday morning you’ll be rocking that piece of clothing shoved into the back of your closet that you’re too scared to wear out.

Purchase your ticket at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ucsb-fashion-club-spring-runway-show-tickets-623419242737

Dress code is fashion forward (I will be wearing a green embroidered jacket and cowboy boots).