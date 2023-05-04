Coroner Releases Identity of Motorcyclist Killed in Hope Ranch Collision

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has released the identity of the motorcyclist who died after being ejected from his motorcycle in a collision with a United States Postal Vehicle on duty Tuesday afternoon in Hope Ranch.

The decedent is 45-year-old Michael Joseph Figone of Santa Barbara, according to a statement released by Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick on Wednesday. (The incident report released by California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, had listed the victim as a Goleta resident.)

According to CHP’s report, both vehicles were driving along Marina Drive at around 4:45 p.m. when Figone, who was riding eastbound on a black Yamaha sport bike, collided into the right side of the postal truck as it made a left turn onto Alisa Lane and was “ejected from the motorcycle and landed within the roadway.”

CHP, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and American Medical Response arrived at the scene of the crash, but Figone “succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical professionals on scene,” the report stated.

The 33-year-old driver of the postal vehicle reported no injuries. The incident remains under investigation, though no drugs or alcohol are not suspected as a factor.