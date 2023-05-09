Pandemic Relief Dollars Still Available for Businesses

Self-employed residents and business owners in Santa Barbara County who are still feeling the financial effects of the COVID-19 slowdown can apply for $2,500 micro-business relief grants through June 7. Those qualifying so far have included artists, hairstylists, mobile car wash owners, personal trainers or consultants, household repair service-providers, graphic designers, photographers, landscapers, childcare providers, house cleaning experts, freelance writers, and more.

Qualifications include being in business in 2019, experiencing a decrease in income of at least 20 percent in 2020, earning less than $50,000 in one’s own business, and still operating or planning to reopen. Income tax forms are a requirement. Proof of licensing and immigration status are not. Grants do not need to be repaid.

The program is administered through the Santa Barbara Foundation, which has 60 grants to distribute. Learn more at sbfoundation.org/covid-19-business-community-resources/microbusiness-grant-guidelines.

For in-person help, application and information sessions will be held this Wednesday-Friday:

Santa Maria

Wednesday, May 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Santa Barbara Foundation

2625 S. Miller St.

Lompoc

Wednesday, May 10, 2-4 p.m.

Lompoc Chamber of Commerce

111 South I St.

Carpinteria

Thursday, May 11, 2-4 p.m.

Carpinteria Arts Center

855 Linden Ave.

Santa Barbara

Friday, May 12, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

SBCAST

513 Garden St.