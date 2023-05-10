The Downtown Santa Barbara Live Art & Wine Tour, May 18, Offers an Extraordinary Culinary Adventure in the Heart of Downtown

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Organization is thrilled to announce the 2023 Live Art & Wine Tour, taking place on Thursday, May 18th from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM.

Held annually for more than 20 years, the Downtown Santa Barbara LIVE Art & Wine Tour has become one of the city’s most highly anticipated events. Even so, this year’s tour promises to be one of the most exciting bashes to date. Guests check in at The Arlington Theatre and receive a wine glass, plate, wristband, and a map highlighting 8 venues showcasing an extensive range of delicious food and drink, and of course live art. After experiencing the culinary and creative delights, guests return to the Arlington Theatre for the Final Party, featuring even more local bites, specialty drinks, and a silent auction.

With over 30 top-notch restaurants and wineries participating, this is the premier Downtown Santa Barbara event you do not want to miss.

“The Live Art & Wine Tour is an opportunity to celebrate Santa Barbara’s rich art and culinary scene,” said Robin Elander, Executive Director of Downtown Santa Barbara.. “We’re excited to showcase some of the best local restaurants and wineries and create a complete sensory experience for our attendees.”

The Live Art & Wine Tour is a fantastic way to explore the city’s historic downtown, engage with local artists, and indulge in exceptional food and wine.

The venues include Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Sullivan Goss, The Crafter’s Library, Peter Horjus Design & Illustration, Maune Contemporary, Santa Barbara Fine Art, Colette Cosentino Atelier + Gallery and domecíl.

Food and wine vendors include L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, Opal Restaurant & Bar, Carlitos Café y Cantina, Pascucci, La Lieff Wines, Carr Winery, Potek Winery, Sunstone Winery, Menchaca Chocolates, The Daisy, Los Arroyos, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards, Municipal Winemakers, TW Hollister, Andersen’s Danish Bakery. And more!

Tickets are available on the official event website.

“We’re expecting this year’s event to sell out, so we encourage everyone to purchase their tickets early,” said Elander. “It’s an experience that you won’t want to miss.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit downtownartwine.eventbrite.com.

All proceeds from the event will be benefiting the Downtown Public Art, Activations and Events Fund that helps support programs such as Pianos on State, 1st Thursday, concerts on State Street, and more upcoming community activations.

Sponsors include: Montecito Bank & Trust, The Towbes Group, Santa Barbara Independent, Voice Magazine, ARTS District, The Tent Merchant, Santa Barbara Culinary Experience, Arlington Theatre, Cork & Fork Radio 805, Sol Wave Water.