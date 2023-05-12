Identity Released of Santa Barbara Man Who Died in Solo Motorcycle Crash on Northbound 101 in Ventura

76-Year-Old Crashes Harley into K-Rail at Start of New Traffic Pattern Near Faria Beach on Wednesday, According to CHP

[Updated: Fri., May 12, 2023, 2:10pm]

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday released the identity of the Santa Barbara man who died in a solo motorcycle accident on northbound Highway 101 on Wednesday night. The victim was 76-year-old Richard Vincent.

Around 8 p.m. on May 10, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a call of a crash near San Padre Juan Canyon Road above Faria Beach, according to CHP. The location was the start of a construction zone and new traffic pattern on the northbound 101. No other vehicles were involved, CHP said.

CHP reported that the man later identified as Vincent was driving a 1991 Harley Davidson when he veered from the traffic bypass lane and crashed into the right concrete K-rail bordering the construction zone. He was ejected from the bike and sustained fatal injuries.

CHP officers and the Ventura County Fire Department responded to the accident and attempted life-saving efforts, but Vincent was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Vincent was then transported to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the CHP.

CHP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Witnesses are asked to call the CHP Ventura area office at (805) 662-2640 to speak with an investigator.

The incident occurred just a week after 45-year-old Michael Joseph Figone of Santa Barbara died after being ejected from his motorcycle in a collision with a United States Postal Vehicle in Hope Ranch on May 2.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Local authorities have been reminding riders and drivers to use safe practices while on the road to help keep themselves and others safe.