Thor & Loki, Levi and Lois

Thor and Loki

Unlike the Norse gods and superheroes they are named after, these 2 guinea pig boys are gentle, sweet-tempered and devoted to each other. However, like those gods, they are quite handsome and charismatic! Their super-powers are irresistible charm and cuteness. Come meet Thor and Loki and experience their powers for yourself!

Levi

Just look at this furry white ray of sunshine named Levi! He is a medium-small rabbit with gentle manners and good litter habits, which are very important traits, but it might be his dreamy blue eyes that win you over. Like all BUNS bunnies, Levi is neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped so he is ready and waiting to meet the furever family that is his perfect match. That could be YOU!



Lois

There’s no greater joy than frolicking in the grass on a warm day. Lois wants to share that experience with you.

This beautiful two-year-old girl is an active girl who is looking for someone who loves exercise as much as she does. Lois is an affectionate and clever girl who really enjoys being out in nature and staying active. And as a bonus, her foster mom reports that Lois is potty trained!

Are you interested in making Lois part of your family? Come to our walk-in adoption hours, Friday-Sunday, from 12-4 PM, or email Adopt@sbhumane.org to make an adoption appointment today!