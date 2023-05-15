A Little Notice

In the recent piece on one of our resident treasures — “Chumash Elder Ernestine Ygnacio-De Soto Announced as Fiesta Parade Grand Marshal” — I just wanted you to know that the artist of the painting in the title photo was done by one of our very special, talented, not often enough noticed local painters, Holli Harmon. The original painting (of Ernestine’s grandmother or great-grandmother) was done as a commission by Marriott for the Goleta Residence Inn. It hangs in its lobby gathering room.

Holli Harmon has, for many years, been compiling figures from local lore in video, personal portraits, as well as interviewed stories. She has chosen them for their contribution to our county economy, intellectual, cultural, and other endemic stories. She has other commissioned and gifted donations in local public organizations.

Her “Portraits of the Central Coast” project can be found at:

https://www.holliharmon.com/portraits-of-the-central-coast-page