Santa Barbara Education Foundation Brings Hope to Students by Raising $110,000

SANTA BARBARA, CA, May 12, 2023 – On Thursday, May 5, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation hosted the Hope Awards to celebrate individuals and programs supporting students in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

The annual event raised over $110,000 in funding for the Santa Barbara Education Foundation to continue making a positive impact on SB Unified student outcomes.

Over $55,000 of the proceeds will go towards Teacher Grants, which fund the purchase of much-needed, project-based supplies and tools, and encourage the development of creative and innovative teaching in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

A performance by the La Colina Junior High School Advanced Band kicked off the festivities, and culinary arts students from Santa Barbara, San Marcos, and Dos Pueblos high schools served a variety of salads, savory treats, and desserts. High school students Kavya Suresh and Isa Mireles took to the stage to serve as the evening’s emcees. More than 150 attended the 2023 Hope Awards which was held again this year at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Although the event highlighted the contributions of Santa Barbara Unified students and teachers, it also honored former San Marcos High School Athletic Director Abe Jahadhmy and State Senator Monique Limón for their work on behalf of local students.

Honoree Abe Jahadhmy has been a coach and educator in the community for over 35 years. Abe began working with local youth at the Goleta Boys and Girls Club in 1975. After earning his credential, he began teaching and coaching at San Marcos High School. In 2004, he became the Athletic Director for San Marcos High School, where he continued to help guide student-athletes until his recent retirement.

When accepting the award, Jahadehmy stated, “There is nothing I’m more proud of in my life than being able to influence youth that I worked with to give back to the community. Whether it’s financially, volunteering, or being there to have empathy for people that need support, that’s the most important thing that I could have given.”

Honoree Monique Limón, who was born and raised in Santa Barbara, has always prioritized education and has worked continuously to serve her community as an educator, leader, and advocate.

In her acceptance speech, Limón shared “I am someone who had incredible teachers in our schools who believed in me, who pushed harder to ensure that I would succeed. I am someone who at the core has the belief that investment, human investment, yields community outcomes.”

She concluded by saying, “We don’t forget, ever, the teacher who made an impact on us. And that is what tonight is about, ensuring that we give the resources to those teachers.”

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation wishes to recognize and thank Hope Award sponsors, including Pillar Sponsor: SAGE Publishing; Visionary Sponsors: Griffith and Thornburgh; Ambassador Sponsors: Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo, Chevron, KBZ Architects, Raymond James, RHS Construction, Santa Barbara City College Foundation, and Santa Barbara Historical Museum; Champion Sponsors: Cottage Health Systems, DA Davidson, Dennis Thompson Architect, Tisha Ford, Hohbach-Lewin, M.F. Strange & Associates, Montecito Bank & Trust, Montecito Journal, Pueblo Radiology Medical Group, and Schipper Construction.

Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving over 12,500 students in 19 schools. For more information, visit santabarbaraeducation.org.