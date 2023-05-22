Walk with Alma Rosa Winery for a Good Cause This Summer

Alma Rosa Winery will hold its fourth annual Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction fundraiser on July 22 at their stunning 628-acre ranch on Santa Rosa Road in Buellton. Attendees will be able to enjoy unparalleled views of the north-facing slopes of the Santa Rita Hills, and the estate’s Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vines will be in full-swing, producing some of the region’s most elegant fruit. Who could ask for a more lovely backdrop for a fundraiser?

Credit: Courtesy

All funds raised will support community services as well as mental health research. The 2023 event will be a walk of approximately 10,000 steps, or 4.5 miles, across the Alma Rosa estate, benefiting two organizations: the Mental Wellness Center and One Mind. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with a splash of sparkling wine, and coffee and pastries will also be on hand. After the walk, participants are welcome to sample wines by both Alma Rosa and their special guests, Brave & Maiden from Santa Ynez.

General Manager, Debra Eagle, shared, “We’ve raised $545,000 in the first three years,” adding, “Alma Rosa proprietors, Bob & Barb Zorich, are doubling all donations made through Peace of Mind dollar-for-dollar up to $35,000 for each charity, for a total of $70,000.”

Signups are now open here.

Since 1947, the Mental Wellness Center has given hope to individuals and families, providing support in recovery and raising awareness of mental health within the Santa Barbara community. With an office on Garden Street in Santa Barbara, they provide a residential services program and mental health education to local students, and they serve families and individuals impacted by mental illness through employment services, support groups, and social connection programs.

One Mind has funded important research into the causes, treatment, and cures of mental health conditions for the past 28 years. To date, they’ve raised more than $500 million in direct and leveraged funding towards their vision of healthy brains for all. Guided by an expert Scientific Advisory Board, One Mind supports researchers who are willing to share their data, stay focused on the needs of patients, and place clinical tools and improved therapies before academic achievement and journal publishing recognition.

Those who are unable to attend the live event may still participate by becoming a fundraiser. You can find more information via this link and share this important cause with family and friends.

The Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction fundraiser registration fee is just $55, and the event runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 22. Check out the trail map here and call the winery at (805) 691-9395 if you have any questions.